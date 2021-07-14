Berhampur: The Civil Supplies department in Ganjam district is flooded with complaints, but not a single complaint has been redressed till date despite repeated reminders from the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC).

As a result, resentment is growing among people, a report said. According to the report, 1,917 complaints are pending with the department. The number of complaints here are said to be much higher than those in other districts.

Given the backlog, managing director of Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation, Biswajit Keshari Das has issued a letter July 8 to the district Civil Supplies officer, seeking quick disposal of the complaints.

Besides, another letter was sent to the Collector on the same date, insisting on the settlement of public complaints.

It was alleged that the Civil Supplies department in the district has adopted a casual approach towards redressal of the complaints despite reminders from the OSCSC.

As complaints are lying unattended for long, the Civil Supplies minister has expressed his unhappiness and he expressed his resentment in a letter to the district Civil Supplies Corporation.

Besides, the letter stated that public complaints regarding PDS or on other matters need to be dealt on an urgent basis in the larger interest of the people and reports thereof should be submitted to the department.

People from various parts of the district had filed their complaints online through the department’s website. It is worth mentioning here that the OSCSC had issued reminders to the Civil Supplies department several times – November 24, 2020; December 28; January 28, 2021; March 8; April 28 and June 11, in this connection.

PNN