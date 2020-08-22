Chhatrapur: Ganjam collector Vijay Amruta Kulange Saturday held a discussion with all the medical officers of the district through videoconferencing and reviewed the COVID-19 situation here.

In this second such conference, Kulange laid emphasis on how patients should be provided with all treatment facilities at community health centres and primary health centres.

The collector also took stock of the situation in all COVID care hospitals, COVID care centres and COVID care homes. He inquired about the present treatment procedures and other facilities at the centres.

The collector sought suggestions from the doctors on how the health facilities could be improved further. Among other topics, referral of patients and plasma donation were also featured in the discussion.

The first video conference between the collector and doctors had taken place three days ago and almost same subjects were discussed.

Notably, Ganjam reported 192 COVID-19 fresh cases Saturday, taking the tally to 16,078. Of them, 13,963 have so far recovered from the disease and 1,936 patients are undergoing treatment. The district also registered one death Saturday following which the toll has gone up to 171. There have so far been eight non-COVID deaths in the district.

PNN