Chhatrapur: In an attempt to enforce transparency in the system, Ganjam collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has asked officers working in the district to submit their tour diary every 15 days.

Besides, he has also asked the officers to submit the biometric attendance of their offices every 15 days.

The decision was taken in a meeting held at the Rushikulya conference hall of Chhatrapur Jilla Parishad Bhavan Sunday. It was attended by the tehsildars, BDOs and other executives of the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Kulange emphasized on implementation of 5T in the administration – especially in education, health and sanitation services.

The district also initiated the waterbell system wherein free water bottles would be provided to the students and a bell will be used to remind students to drink water.

“We have decided to introduce water bells in all the schools in the district, including government, private and Anganwadi ones from November 25. Necessary instruction has been issued to school authorities,” said Kulange.

The collector also asked the officials to enforce plastic ban in rural areas and asked officials to ensure that the tourist places of the district remain plastic-free. Further, he also asked the concerned departments to pack ‘sattu’ meant for students to be packed in paper packets instead of traditional plastic bags.

PNN