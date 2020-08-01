Berhampur: In view of rising COVID-19 deaths in the district, Ganjam collector Vijay Amruta Kulange has urged residents of the district to keep up the guard and strictly adhere to COVID guidelines to keep coronavirus at bay.

“Infected patients are dying because of low oxygen levels. To save lives, we have to be more careful in August,” collector Vijay Amruta Kulange appealed.

Informing that door to door contact tracing is going on in the district, he said a minor fall in the number of positive cases is lately being experienced owing to lockdown and other restrictions.

Kulange also informed that all the exit and entry points of the district will remain closed. There will be restrictions on entering into urban areas from rural areas to minimise the spread of the contagion.

“Shops and markets are allowed to open from 5am to 4pm but subject to their adherence to COVID guidelines. The shopkeepers must wear masks and ensure that their customers should also wear masks and maintain social distance at the shops. They have to keep the contact details of their customers and must have circle marks or barricades at their shops,” he said.

According to state government rules announced Thursday, there will be weekend shutdowns in this district. If anyone is found not wearing masks or wearing improperly, fines would be collected from them.

