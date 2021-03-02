Bhubaneswar: At a time when the highly contagious new strain of COVID-19 has been a cause of concern, a South Africa returnee of Digapahandi area in Ganjam district has tested positive for the virus. Public Health Director, Niranjan Mishra informed this Tuesday.

The person has been admitted at a hospital here and his condition is learnt to be stable. His sample has been sent to Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) here to ascertain the strain of the virus.

Notably, Ganjam district Tuesday reported only one positive case. With this, the total number of active cases in the district has risen to four. The total positive cases so far detected in the district are 21,897 and the total recovery stands at 21,637. The disease has so far claimed 248 lives in the district.

At the same time, Odisha registered 74 new cases Tuesday. Of them, while 45 were quarantined cases, 29 have contracted the virus locally.

