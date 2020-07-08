Ganjam: In a bid to save the residents of Ganjam district from COVID-19 transmission, the Ganjam district administration Wednesday sealed its border with adjoining Khurda district to limit the movement of people to and from the region.

Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange tweeted Wednesday, “Ganjam Khurda border is sealed. No person will be allowed to go Bhubaneswar. Kindly cooperate.”

As per the order, no person from Bhubaneswar or Ganjam district will be allowed to cross the Khurda-Ganjam border until further notice.

In view of public welfare and to contain the community transmission in the district, the administration has suspended outdoor services at MKCG hospital in Berhampur until further orders.

The district administration has sealed all entry and exit points of MKCG hospital except the main gate. Only patients with emergency will be allowed for treatment in the hospital. In order to maintain law and order, additional police force has been deployed in Berhampur city.

Ganjam district has reported 215 COVID-19 positive cases in last 24 hours. The total number of cases so far reported from the district is 2,836. Of them 1,487 have recovered while 1,321 are still undergoing treatment at different COVID-19 hospitals. The virus has so far claimed 27 lives in the district and one patient died due to reasons other than coronavirus.

PNN