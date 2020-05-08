Berhampur: A 40-year-old migrant worker was Friday found dead in a quarantine centre in Ganjam district where he was lodged after returning from Surat in Gujarat, a police official said.

The deceased was kept at the quarantine centre set up at Dhunkapada high school in Polasara block since Tuesday after he arrived from Surat in a train, Ganjam Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Rai said.

A police team rushed to the quarantine centre and launched an inquiry into the death of the migrant worker while the body was sent for post-mortem.

The exact cause of the death will be known only after getting the post-mortem report, said the SP.

Polsara MLA Srikant Sahu visited the house of the deceased and also held discussion with officials about the incident.

COVID-19 positive cases have been found among migrant workers who have returned to the district from Surat, officials said.

At least 43 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the district Friday, officials said.

Migrant workers from Odisha, who were stranded in Surat city due to the lockdown, have been returning to the eastern state by buses and trains after the Centre allowed their movement.

Nearly three lakh Odia workers mostly from Ganjam district are engaged in diamond cutting, textiles and other works in Surat.

(PTI)