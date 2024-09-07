Berhampur: Apiculture and fishery have made the people of several villages under Badagada forest range and South Ghumusar forest division in Sorada block of Ganjam district self-reliant, according to a report.

Residents of Lembhakumpha, Rola, Besarbata, Binjigiri and Madhabpur who were earlier reeling under financial stress have now been able to earn a livelihood and meet the expenses of their family. This turnaround was possible when the Forest department intervened and decided to provide livelihood opportunities to five Vana Surakhsya Samitis under Sabuja Bharat Abhiyan project.

Some residents of these villages have now been appointed in the Vana Surakshya Samitis and are protecting the jungles. They have also taken up apiculture and pisciculture after being encouraged by the Badagada forest range officer.

They have taken up beekeeping despite the complex process of maintaining bee colonies to obtain honey and honey based end products like beeswax, propolis, royal jelly and honeydew. They hope to reap benefit from this cultivation due to its high demand. They spend around two to three hours daily in honey farming.

Similarly, the Forest department is also promoting 25 farmers from these five villages interested in fishery. The officials are providing them with fingerlings, fish feed, fishing gadgets and medicines to start the cultivation. These efforts have helped check rampant migration from the area and made the people self-reliant.

As directed by the forest ranger, the villagers are being provided `25,000 financial assistance to start pisciculture. The farmers use the funds to start cultivation of rohu, catla and various other varieties of fish. Badagad forest ranger, Siddhapur forester and the forest guards are assisting them in this cultivation, said sources.

Babu Bisoi, a farmer, said he sought help from Badagad forest ranger who advised him to take up honey and fish cultivation to augment his livelihood. He started the cultivation and is now happy with his earnings. Villagers said the initiative by the forest officials has helped them in earning a livelihood and checked migration of labour to a great extent.

