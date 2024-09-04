Berhampur: Odisha Police arrested two persons for fraudulently selling four acres of prime land in Ganjam district.

Deed writer Maheswar Patra (44) and broker P Pravakar (48) are accused of selling the plot to 18 people at Kanishi tehsil sub-registration office in 2022-23, without the knowledge of the actual landowners, police said.

Police have confiscated fake voter ID cards of the landowners, duplicate sales deed documents, and other land-related papers from the suspects, according to Golanthara police station in-charge Bibekanand Swain.

Investigation also involved questioning some of the buyers. While the exact amount involved in the fraud is still being determined, the estimated cost of the total plot is over Rs 50 lakh, police said.

PTI