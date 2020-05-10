Chhatrapur: Amid a huge spurt in coronavirus cases, the Ganjam district administration is planning to open five new dedicated hospitals soon for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

This was disclosed by Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange during a press conference here Sunday. He said that preparations to set up the hospitals are in full swing and they will be operational at the earliest.

Kulange stated that he had talked with healthcare workers about the hospitals and has taken their feedback. Some of their suggestions will be implemented, he said.

Kulange informed the hospitals will have adequate number of beds, trained doctors, ICU wards, ventilators, medical equipment, staff nurses, microbiologists and healthcare workers for proper treatment of the COVID patients.

Currently the district has a 200-beded COVID-19 hospital at Sitalapali.

