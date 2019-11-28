Berhampur: Resentment brewed among tribals of Ganjam district against implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA) 2006 after the applications of 6,313 forest dwellers were cancelled by the Village Forest Protection Committee. They have decided to join an agitation against the alleged violation of the FRA 2006.

Leaders of many tribal forums with Adivasi committee leader Jagabandhu Sabar took a decision in the meeting to stage demonstrations against the decision of the Village Forest Protection Committee.

“Though the Act gives rights to use forest land and forest resources to tribals and traditional forest dwellers for their livelihood, the state government is trying to deprive them of their rights,” said Adivasi Committee president Jgabandhu Sabar.

The government had reportedly told the Supreme Court through an affidavit that the demand of 1,48,870 families including 6,402 of Ganjam, for forestland would be rejected. After the Campaign for Survival and Dignity (CSD), a local outfit, staged a demonstration in front of the Assembly July 22 this year against the move, the government once again informed the court that it rejects the claims of the 13,851 families including 6,313 of Ganjam. Gajam families constituted 50 per cent of the total number of applicants chosen for rejection.

“This is a clear indication of the government’s apathy towards poor tribals and traditional forest dwellers and lack of willpower to implement the Act. Section 4 (5) of the Act says no tribal and traditional forest dweller using the forestland and forest resources shall be evicted without a thorough scrutiny. How the state government prepared the rejected list without verification,” Sabar wanted to know.

The demands of 6,313 families for right to forestland which have been rejected by the government included 449 families of Digapahandi block, 553 of Kukudakhandi block, 784 of Patrapur, 910 of Sanakhemundi, 44 of Chikiti, 66 of Chhatrapur, 544 of Ganjam, 11 of Beguniapada, 198 of Khallikote; 1,544 of Polasara, 269 of Bhanjanagar, 70 of Surada, 90 of Jagannath Prasad, 155 of Buguda, 780 of Dharakote, 23 of Sheragada, eight of Bellaguntha and 15 families of Aska.

Among others, farmer leader Simanchal Nahak, Vita Mati Surakshya Abhizan leader BK Swain and Ganjam Adivasi Manch leader Abhimanyu Patra also spoke. Many tribal leaders from different blocks of the district attended the meeting. Notably, the Forest Rights Act was passed by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2006 and came into force December 30, 2007.

According to the Forest Act 2006, persons who have been either traditionally residing in forests or forestland for over 75 years and/or traditionally dependent on forest produce for livelihood are eligible and rightful claimants to these areas.

The Act also recognises other rights to tribals and traditional forest dwellers in India, including rights to water bodies, the right and power to protect, conserve and manage community forest resources, and conversion of all types of forest villages and settlements to revenue villages, among others.

PNN