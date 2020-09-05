Chhatrapur: Once a hotspot district, Ganajm has been on the path towards recovery.

For the first time in two months, the district recorded just 97 new COVID-19 cases Friday, breaking the trend of consistently registering more than 100 cases.

The district had reported 95 COVID-19 cases July 1 and the next day 283 cases were reported. And thereafter the district continued to report more and more positive cases. As many as 732 positive cases were reported July 23.

But the district administration has managed to flatten the COVID-19 curve by introducing and strictly implementing a slew of measures. Strict implementation of social distancing norms, three times door-to-door survey, containment policy, COVID-19 monitoring and COVID care committees’ good coordination with people, huge number of tests and proper treatment of patients are said to have made a huge difference in controlling the situation.

The district has been witnessing a decline in fresh cases since August 4.

According to district collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, the pandemic disease can only be wiped out from the district if the important COVID-19 guidelines are followed seriously.

Collector Kulange is learnt to have been visiting the blocks and interacting with BDOs, tehsildars, CDPOs, NAC executive officers, representatives of panchayatiraj and COVID-19 monitors.

The Collector has also appealed to the district’s people to get themselves tested if they develop any symptoms of COVID-19 instead of concealing them. He has also requested those who have recovered from the disease to come forward and donate plasma.

PNN