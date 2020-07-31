Ganjam: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Ganjam district breached the 10,000-mark Friday with 368 fresh infections, while the toll climbed to 94 as four more people succumbed to the disease, informed health department.

The total number of cases in the district now stands at 10,364. While the total number of active cases in the district stands at 3,134, The number of recoveries has shot up to 7,130.

However, there is good news for Ganjam district also after the Gopalpur NAC was declared free from COVID-19.

Gopalpur NAC did not report any COVID-19 positive case between July 15 and 29. Hence the NAC shall no longer be considered as a ‘Red Zone’.

“The mission of Ganjam district administration is to convert ‘Red Zones’ to ‘Green Zones’ has become successful in Gopalpur. Presently Gopalpur NAC has CORONA +ve Free ULB of Ganjam district. Monitoring of Comorbid, Symptomatic, Isolation and Community involvement are key to achieve this feat (sic),’ a tweet by Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said in a tweet.

PNN