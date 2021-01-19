Sundargarh: Odisha Police cracked the gaon sathi murder case and arrested a man and his mother-in-law for their involvement in the brutal murder case.

Sundargarh Sadar police had recovered a severed arm and limbless torso of the murdered gaon sathi Thursday and his head Friday at Bhabanipur village under Sundargarh Sadar police limits.

Ramesh Singh, the deceased gaon sathi, paid with his life for having an illicit affair with Madhabilata Singh, informed Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath Monday.

The accused have been identified as Madhabilata and her son-in-law Bhaja Oram.

According to the police, Ramesh had been in an illicit affair with Madhabilata who ran a grocery shop in the village. At times, he in an inebriated state would visit Madhabilata and force her physically. Madhabilata was at the end of the tether.

Ramesh, in a drunken state, had gone to Madhabilata’s house at about 8:00 pm January 13. And, it was when he repeated the same act; she lost her cool and attacked him with a billhook. She was so fed up with him that she chopped off his head, two hands and two legs.

After committing the crime, she contacted her son-in-law. In their attempt to hush up the crime, the duo disposed off the body parts in farmlands and a nearby pond.

Police also seized the billhook used in crime and mobile phone of the deceased.

PNN