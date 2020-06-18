New Delhi: Four districts, including one aspirational district of the state, will get benefits under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, a rural public works scheme aiming at providing livelihood opportunities to the returnee migrants.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the massive rural public works scheme June 20 through video-conference in 116 districts, including 27 aspirational districts, of six states namely Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand. The chief ministers of the concerned states and Union ministers of concerned ministries will also participate in the virtual launch. The villages across 116 districts in six states will join this programme through Common Service Centres and Krishi Vigyan Kendras, maintaining social distancing norms in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, this campaign of 125 days, which will work in mission mode, will involve intensified and focused implementation of 25 different types of works to provide employment to the migrant workers on one hand and create infrastructure in the rural regions of the country on the other hand, with a resource envelope of Rs 50,000 crore.

A total of 116 districts with more than 25,000 returnee migrant workers across six states have been chosen for the campaign which includes 27 aspirational districts. These districts are estimated to cover about 2/3 of such migrant workers.

The Abhiyaan will be a coordinated effort between 12 different ministries/departments, namely, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Road Transport & Highways, Mines, Drinking Water & Sanitation, Environment, Railways, Petroleum & Natural Gas, New & Renewable Energy, Border Roads, Telecom and Agriculture.