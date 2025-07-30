Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has urged allottees to generate a Unique Account Number (UAN) by August 31, which is now mandatory for availing various pre and post allotment services, incliding asset allotment, lease deed execution, obtaining no objection certificates (NOCs) for loans, asset transfer and conversion of leasehold land to freehold.

Applicants can create their UAN by visiting the official BDA website: www.bda.gov. in. The UAN will serve as the unique reference number for all future transactions and applications with the BDA.

To assist residents, the BDA will soon set up a UAN Facilitation Cell at its office to help applicants with the registration process and related queries.

In a related development, the BDA has also made substantial progress in its ongoing initiative to convert leasehold properties into freehold land.

Out of 1,250 applications received for freehold conversion, the BDA has successfully registered 743 conveyance deeds so far.

Impressively, 843 applications have been submitted through the authority’s online portal, reflecting increased public engagement with the digital process.

To be eligible for freehold status, allottees must have constructed a house on the allotted plot and maintained possession for more than five years.

Additionally, a valid lease deed must have been executed with the BDA prior to applying for the conversion.

BDA officials confirmed that 27 housing schemes have been included under this conversion programme.

Prominent schemes include Pokhariput Phase I, II, and III, Prachi Enclave in Chandrasekharpur, Lumbini Vihar, Udayagiri Vihar in Patrapada and Lingaraj Vihar in Bhimpur.

The conversion fee for residential plots has been set at 3 per cent of the latest Benchmark Valuation of Gharabari Kissan land, as fixed by the state government for the year 2024.

PNN