Bhubaneswar: Keeping in mind the severe financial crises many are facing due to the outbreak of coronavirus, a house owner in the capital city has waived off a month’s rent for his 10 tenants.

With lockdown enforced nationwide, many organisations have downed shutters and their employees are under huge financial stress. These people are finding it very difficult to make both ends meet.

In such difficult times, Jitu Jena, a house owner residing in Palasuni area, has decided to do hit bit. He has decided that he will not collect one month’s rent from his 10 tenants. “We are all fighting to prevent the spread of coronavirus. This is the time when we should help one another. I would like to request all house owners in the capital city to waive off at least one months’ rent for their tenants. This would be a great help for to all those who are now in great difficulty due to lockdown,” said Jitu. His generosity has been lauded by the residents of his locality including his tenants.

It should be stated here that in a recent development the district magistrate of Noida in Uttar Pradesh has issued a direction asking house owners not to collect one month’s rent from tenants. Anyone who breaks the rule will face two years imprisonment and a hefty fine.

PNN