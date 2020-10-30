Washington: Be it the Donald Trump or his rival Joe Biden campaign. ‘Get out to Vote’ is the common theme driving all the rallies and meetings for the November 3 US presidential elections.

President Donald Trump, a Republican is seeking a second term. His Democratic rival and former vice-president Joe Biden makes it a point in public remarks to emphasise how important it is for them to vote next Tuesday.

“Whatever you do, you have to go out and vote,” Trump said at an election rally in the Bullhead City of Arizona Wednesday. Just a few days are left to go for the polls. In a scenario where every vote counts, Trump even asked his supporters to take their bosses, friends and neighbours to the polling booths to vote.

“Go out and vote. Bring your friends. Bring your family, your neighbours, your co-workers. Get out and vote. This is the most important election that we’ve perhaps ever had,” said the president at Wisconsin earlier this week.

First Lady Melania Trump too, in her maiden election speech in Pennsylvania this week, appealed to the voters to go out and vote. “If you haven’t already voted, please be sure to get out and vote November 3. Encourage everyone you know to do the same,” she said.

Biden, 77, too has been making the same appeal to his voters. “Go out and Vote,” he is saying in his public meetings.

Over 81 million out of nearly 240 million eligible voters have already cast their ballots. They have taken advantage of the early voting facility in view of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

The Democrats and the Biden Campaign have been aggressive in urging their supporters to mail in their votes or do early voting. They have also developed mobile apps and website – www.iwillvote.com — to encourage their supporters to vote.

The Biden Campaign has been spending a significant amount of resources and has deployed hundreds of people. They are writing emails and making phone calls to people appealing them to go out and vote.

“History shows that the easiest way to make sure that you and your friends vote is to make a plan. And when it comes to voting this year, having a plan has never been more important,” former president Barack Obama said in a recent video to his supporters.

In the several public rallies that he has addressed so far, including the battleground States of Pennsylvania and Florida, Obama makes it a point to underscore the importance of going out and voting.

The Biden Campaign held Wednesday a special event involving American celebrity Oprah Winfrey. During the event they urged people to get out and vote, if they want to make the change.

“Please vote. Get out to vote. Visit Iwillvote.com/PA. Return your ballot as soon as possible. And make sure everyone you know does,” Biden said at an election rally in Pennsylvania.

“I’m urging the American people, go out and vote. Show up. If you can vote early, vote early. Vote whatever way is most convenient for you, but vote,” Biden said at another recent election rally, “If you (don’t) show up in large enough numbers, nothing is going to change,” Biden added.

Same has been the case with the two vice-presidential candidates – incumbent Vice-President Mike Pence and Democratic Senator Kamala Harris.

“The president cast his vote this weekend. Karen and I cast our votes in Indianapolis. So I need you to go get it done,” Pence said at an election rally in Iowa.