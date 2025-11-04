Ghatsila: Asserting that the BJP will win the by-election in Jharkhand’s Ghatsila seat, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday claimed the results will reflect the people’s desire for a change.

Addressing a rally at Dampara for BJP candidate Babulal Soren, CM Majhi claimed that people are disillusioned with the government in Jharkhand within one year of the assembly elections and are seeking change.

“This shows the poor performance of the present government. The BJP’s victory in the Ghatsila bypoll will exhibit people’s desire for change,” he said.

Majhi, who spoke mostly in Santhali, criticised the Hemant Soren government in the state for failing to implement the Panchayat Extension to the Scheduled Areas Act or PESA, which grants self-governance to tribal communities in the scheduled areas of the country.

“The government here claims to be espousing the cause of tribals, whereas it has failed to implement PESA even after being in power for more than six years. This has deprived tribes of their rights and villagers of the benefits enshrined in the Constitution,” he said.

Asserting that the BJP is committed to the upliftment of tribals, Majhi hailed PM Narendra Modi for ensuring Odisha and Chhattisgarh get tribal CMs, and the nation gets a tribal president.

“BJP has become synonymous with development,” he said, noting that plans are afoot in Odisha to auction 22 mines and foundation stones have been laid for several factories.

“We would like to see similar development in Jharkhand under the BJP’s rule,” he added.

Majhi said Odisha and Jharkhand share similar culture and heritage, especially the Santhals.

Meanwhile, JMM leader Kalpana Soren held a public meeting at the Anchlik Maidan in Galudih in favour of her party’s Ghatsila nominee Somesh Chandra Soren.

Gandey MLA Soren said no political party has ever thought of empowering women and tribals like the one led by her husband, CM Heman Soren.

Criticising the Centre over inflation, she said the state government announced free electricity up to 200 units to provide some sort of relief to the people.

He urged the people to vote for the party candidate to strengthen the JMM-led government in the state.

Altogether, 13 candidates are in the fray in the by-election, the polling for which will take place on November 11. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of Education Minister Ramdas Soren in August. The votes will be counted on November 12.

PTI