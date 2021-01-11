Cuttack: In a tragic road mishap, a minor girl was killed and four others sustained severe injuries after the car they were travelling in had a head-on collision with a truck near Katikata Chowk under Nishchintakoili police limits in Cuttack district Monday.

While the deceased has been identified as Sarita Mallik (17), the injured are Debashish Mohanty, Babaji Mallik, Biswajit Mallik and Sandhyarani Mallik.

All the injured are undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

According to a source, the occupants of the car were bringing a patient from Binjharpur area in Jajpur district to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar in a car. As they were nearing Katikata Chowk, the car and a speeding truck collided head-on. Under the impact of the collision, the car veered off the road and came to a halt after running into a tree.

On being informed, police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent the injured occupants to SCBMCH.

The cops also seized the vehicles involved in the accident. However, the driver and helper of the truck are absconding.

A detailed probe is underway.

