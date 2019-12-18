No doubt our world is full of weird things which often take us by surprise. Today in this article we will tell you about a country named Swaziland in southern Africa whose bizarre customs and rituals are enough to blow your mind away.

Every year around August-September, the Umhlanga Ceremony festival is held in Ludzidzini Royal Village which is a home to the Swaziland royal family.

In this festival, virgin girls dance in front of the king and the general public wearing no clothes. That is not all. Another catchy thing is, the king chooses a new queen from among those girls.

In the past, the king has used the ceremony to choose a new wife, and some girls still hoped to catch the king’s eye.

New royal wives have often received a BMW and their own palace, fuelling criticism in a country where more than two-thirds of its 1.4million people live in abject poverty.

Elderly women of this tribe give tips to girls on how to remain a virgin and to keep their body beautiful until they get hitched. As per Swaziland culture, this festival teaches young girls to understand their culture.

It is also said that if the girls become pregnant before marriage, then their family has to pay a fine, which funnily is a cow.