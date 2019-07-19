Malkangiri: Last rites of a deceased person are always performed by a male member of a family. And as multiple movies testify, this obligation is reserved for the son in traditional Hindu families. Parents pray for a son because they think he will support them in their old age and will perform their last rites.

But it was proven wrong. Three daughters of a father in Malkangiri district performed the last rites of their father as none came forward to render help.

Sukanta Kumar Patnaik was a resident of 119 colony of Sadar Mahakuma in the district. He was a bi-cycle repairing mechanic by profession. Sukanta has three daughters and no sons.

He died in heart-attack Thursday morning. Though the neighbours had come to help the family perform last rites but no one was ready to light the funeral pyre.

Meanwhile, his three daughters Sasmita, Smita and Sangeeta were ready to perform the cremation rituals. “The relatives expressed resentment on the issue but the daughters were adamant. After discussions on the issue, the relatives finally agreed.” They turned pall-bearers for their deceased father.

Eyes of bystanders and passersby turned moist when they saw the girls bearing the byre of their father and perform his last rites. At the cremation ground, eldest daughter Sangeeta performed the last rites of her father.

PNN