Melbourne: Australia allrounder Glenn Maxwell has given an update after surgery on his fractured wrist, saying he is targeting a return during the back-end of the T20I series against India, starting from October 29

Maxwell fractured his wrist while bowling in the nets to fellow all-rounder Mitchell Owen at Tauranga’s Bay Oval, forcing him out of the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy T20I series last month.

He then underwent surgery last week on his fractured right wrist in the hope it would speed up his recovery. Australia, however, did not name Maxwell in their squad for the first two T20Is against India but could recall him for the final three matches from November 2.

“Having the surgery last week gives me a little more hope of playing some part of that India series if I can get myself right,” Maxwell told reporters in Melbourne.

“The only reason I had the surgery was because) The options they gave me were: miss that (India series) completely and avoid) surgery, or have surgery, and it gives me a slim chance.

“So I give myself the best chance to hopefully play a part, and if not, I’ll be ready earlier for the BBL, and that leaves me in good standing getting the rest of my body right,” he added.

Maxwell, who had the cast on his arm removed Wednesday and commenced some basic movement exercises, also looks certain to be back for Melbourne Stars’ first match of BBL 15 December 18.

Speaking about the blow he suffered when he was struck by Owen’s straight pull shot at training under an indoor marquee in New Zealand, Maxwell said, “It was just an unlucky incident.” It happens a bit; you probably don’t hear about it. I was perhaps just a bit unlucky with the position that it hit me on the arm.

“When it hit me, I thought I was lucky that it hit just bone and it wasn’t too much flesh, and it was going to be all right… a bunch of factors that make it an unlucky one. It just comes back too quickly. It’s not fun,” he added.

IANS