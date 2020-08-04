Washington: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 18.1 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 691,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 18,193,291 and the fatalities rose to 691,642, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,712,724 and 155,388, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 2,733,677 infections and 94,104 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,803,695), and is followed by Russia (854,641), South Africa (516,862), Mexico (443,813), Peru (428,850), Chile (361,493), Colombia (317,651), Iran (312,035), the UK (307,251), Spain (297,054), Saudi Arabia (280,093), Pakistan (280,029), Italy (248,229), Bangladesh (242,102), Turkey (233,851), France (225,198), Germany (212,111), Argentina (206,743), Iraq (131,886), Canada (118,973), Indonesia (113,134), Qatar (111,322) and the Philippines (106,330), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (48,012), UK (46,295), India (38,135), Italy (35,166), France (30,268), Spain (28,472), Peru (19,614), Iran (17,405), Russia (14,183) and Colombia (10,650).

IANS