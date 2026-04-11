Hyderabad: Car market leader Maruti Suzuki India will roll out four more electric vehicles by 2031, a senior executive of the company said Saturday in Hyderabad.

Maruti Suzuki marked a milestone in its electric vehicle journey by delivering 108 units of its e-VITARA to customers in a single day at a handover ceremony held here, underscoring the growing customer trust in the country’s largest carmaker as it accelerates its transition toward cleaner mobility, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, MSIL said.

“We have announced in our midterm plan that by 2031, we are going to have four more electric vehicles in our portfolio and obviously, we will have to play across the sectors. So, everything is there in the pipeline,” he told reporters.

He further said by 2031, MSIL aims to become the number one player in the BEV also, and that the carmaker will play it as per the market.

Replying to a query, he said irrespective of the West Asia crisis, the company needs to increase the prices because of the hike in commodity prices.

“However, the amount of hike will be announced soon.”

Banerjee noted that during the previous fiscal, MSIL exported close to 4.50 lakh vehicles and the impact of the West Asia conflict is yet to be assessed.

Manufactured exclusively at Maruti Suzuki’s Hansalpur Manufacturing facility in Gujarat, e VITARA is the highest exported Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) from India in FY26.

Over 25,000 units of e VITARA have already been exported to 44 countries (destined for over 100 countries), company sources said.

To make electric mobility more accessible, reliable, and scalable for India, Maruti Suzuki aims to enable a network of over one lakh public charging points across the country by 2030, the sources said.

MSIL has already set up over 2,000 Maruti Suzuki exclusive charging points across the country.

Maruti Suzuki has a nationwide footprint of EV-ready service workshops supported by a 1.5 lakh-strong, specially trained workforce to ensure a complete peace of mind for customers.

e VITARA is Maruti Suzuki’s first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), engineered for both domestic and global markets, the sources added.

PTI