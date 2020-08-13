Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered Thursday 1,422 coronavirus recoveries with patients beating the dreaded disease in different parts of Odisha. They were discharged from their respective treatment centres during the day said the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha in a tweet. The total number of recovered persons in Odisha now stands at 37,900.

Earlier Thursday, the state had reported the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 1,981 fresh infections.

Ganjam (255) and Khurda (228) districts registered the highest number of recoveries Thursday. In Gajapati district 139 people were discharged from the hospital after recovery while the figure in Bolangir stood exactly on the 100-mark.

The other districts which reported recoveries were Sambalpur (95), Cuttack (71), Sundargarh (57), Puri (45), Bhadrak (44), Rayagada (42), Dhenkanal (37), Kandhamal (36), Malkangiri (33) and Keonjhar (30).

There was good news from Koraput district also where 29 people recovered and were asked to go home. Both Boudh and Nayagarh districts reported 28 recoveries.

The other districts from which reports of recoveries came in were Jharsuguda (21), Mayurbhanj (20), Sonepur (19), Jagatsingpur (18), Balasore (13), Bargarh (12), Kalahandi (10), Kendrapara (seven), Jajpur (four) and Nabarangpur (one).