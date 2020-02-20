San Francisco: Almost a week after a purported Pixel 5 XL image had leaked with a unique-looking design language, the smartphone is likely to come with support for reverse wireless charging.

The feature will be called Battery share in the Settings menu, and will let your Pixel 5 wirelessly charge things such as true wireless earbuds, smartwatches, and even other phones.

This feature is obviously nothing new in the mobile world, but so far no Pixel has had it, GSMArena reported on Wednesday quoting XDA Developers.

An earlier leaked image is one of three prototype renders, thus, meaning that the render we are seeing may not see the light of the day as the Google Pixel 5 smartphone.

The YouTuber showed the back of the Pixel 5 in his leak.

It looks monstrous, yes, but it ultimately won’t matter what Google does with the camera module as long as the Pixel 5 takes better photos than ever, according to BGR.

Earlier in October, Google announced the newly-launched Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones will not be available in India.

In a statement, the company said it has decided not to make Pixel 4 duo available in the country.

The Google Pixel 4 has a radar sensor, dubbed Project Soli during development, and now called Motion Sense.

This allows the smartphone to support air gestures – so you can wave your hands at your phone to execute certain actions. This works on 60GHz spectrum and that was said to be the reason why the company didn’t launch the phones in India.

(IANS)