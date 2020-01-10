Bhubaneswar: As many as 70 masked goons unleashed a reign of terror in the bustling Unit 1 market area under capital police limits Friday.

The goons, laced with swords, iron sticks and other sharp weapons, ransacked shops and attacked the customers near Keshari mall at the Unit 1 market.

According to sources, dispute over a petty altercation Thursday night triggered the violent attack of Friday. A shop owner, Amod Kumar Shah, informed the media that a 22-year-old girl had come to his shop to buy a wrist watch.

She engaged in a verbal duel with Shah who refused to sell the watch at a low price. The altercation soon aggravated when the girl threw the watch at the Shah. The lady later called his one of his male friend named ‘Bapi’ who came along with three of his friends.

Subsequently, a fight ensued between the two parties. The dispute was settled after the intervention of Capital Police Thursday night.

The same youth along with other goons Friday attacked the site damaging around 40 shops and injuring three customers. Property worth lakhs was damaged in the attack. The locals succeeded in capturing the hooligans. Police took them into custody.

DCP Anup Kumar Sahoo assured immediate arrest of all the accused.