Mumbai: Actors Govinda and Chunky Panday are unravelling secrets from fellow actor Shakti Kapoor’s life. Recently, Govinda, Shakti and Chunky appeared on the latest episode of the streaming sketch comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’.

During the course of the episode, the three pulled each other’s legs. The makers of the show shared a clip on social media Thursday which shows the three engaging in a fun banter.

It started with the reunion of actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek and Govinda, who buried the hatchets after a long time.

The clip then showed Shakti Kapoor talking about lending Rs. 4000 to Govinda. He said, “It’s been 4 years since he took a loan of Rs. 4000 from me. He hasn’t returned it yet”.

Actress Archana Puran Singh, who is a permanent guest on the show, asked Govinda if Shakti Kapoor has ever taken money from him to which he said, “Ye de tab na”.

Govinda then said, “When Shilpa Shetty came to see me, she asked me, ‘How did you get hurt? Where was Sunita?’. I said, ‘Sunita had gone out to the temple’. She then said, “Then who hit you?’”.

Later Shakti said, “It’s been 42 years since I got married. In these 42 years, I’ve met so many people, anyone can stand up and say that I’ve had an affair with someone”. At this moment, both Govinda and Chunky stood up and hilariously pointed at Shakti.

Govinda, Chunky Panday and Shakti Kapoor are considered to be the icons of Hindi films of the 1990s. Their association with David Dhawan, the father of filmstar Varun Dhawan, has given many hits.

Meanwhile, Govinda was injured in September this year when he accidentally shot his foot from his licensed gun.

IANS