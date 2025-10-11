Bhubaneswar: The state government has approved the draft plan of Town Planning (TP) Scheme-8, marking another step towards the Capital City’s structured urban development.

According to an official notification published in Odisha Gazette, the scheme will be implemented over 560.86 acres in Andharua and Daspur mouzas. Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) will be the executing agency for the project. Under TP Scheme-8, landowners will contribute 40 per cent of their land towards urban infrastructure, while 60 per cent will be set aside as the developed TP area. The project will feature wide roads ranging from 9 metres to 60 metres, in addition to basic infrastructure such as drainage, water supply, sewerage, and electricity networks, ensuring comprehensive infrastructure development. This approach is expected to not only enhance connectivity and livability but also significantly increase the market value of the retained land. The TP initiative is a crucial part of ‘Samrudha Sahara’ programme, which envisions transforming the state’s urban areas into vibrant growth hubs through systematic land reconstitution and planned expansion.

The scheme also supports the goals of the Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) 2010, which proposes a 65-km ring road around the Bhubaneswar development area. To achieve these objectives, BDA is planning to implement TP schemes across revenue villages along the ring road. BDA Vice-Chairman N Thirumala Naik has instructed the officials concerned to expedite implementation and conduct regular progress reviews, stressing the need to ensure high-quality urban infrastructure and sustainable city growth.

