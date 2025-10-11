Paradip: The Paradip Port Authority (PPA) has been officially recognised as a Green Hydrogen Hub under the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) of the Government of India. With this recognition, Paradip Port is now positioned at the forefront of the country’s clean energy and decarbonisation initiatives.

The designation, granted under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) guidelines, enables projects within the hub to access incentives and benefits from both Central and state government schemes. Green Hydrogen Hubs act as integrated centres for hydrogen production, storage, transportation, and end-use applications. Paradip’s strategic coastal location and robust infrastructure make it an ideal site for large-scale hydrogen production and potential export. This development aligns with the NGHM’s vision to make India a global hub for Green Hydrogen production, utilisation, and export, thereby promoting sustainable growth and clean energy adoption.

PPA Chairman PL Haranadh said, “We are honoured to be recognised as a Green Hydrogen Hub. Paradip Port will leverage its infrastructure and strategic location to support the nation’s clean energy transition and contribute to India’s decarbonisation journey.”