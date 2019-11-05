Bhubaneswar: With onion prices continuing to balloon in retail market, the state government is planning to sale the kitchen staple at fair price shops. At present, onion sells at a price of Rs65 to Rs70 p/kg at various markets of the state.

Food supplies and consumer welfare minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said, “We expect the price of onion will further go up by Rs 6-10 per kg as the domestic market completely depends on Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Onion farming in these states has been affected by heavy rains.”

He said stringent action will be initiated against hoarders and black-marketers. Swain said District Collectors have been directed to conduct inspections, identify unscruplous traders and initiate strict action against them.

Last month, department secretary had visited New Delhi to discuss with Union government officials for purchase of onions for state consumers. However, the government has not taken any decision in this regard till now.

Asked about precautions taken to protect crops due to possible cyclone Bulbul, the minister said, “We have asked senior field-level officers to keep a watch on the situation and oversee what best can be done for procurement.”