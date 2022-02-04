Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Friday issued a timetable for students of classes 1 to 12, days before schools reopen in the state.

Students of classes 9 to 12 will be attending school from 10 am to 4 pm, while those from classes 1 to 8 have been asked to be present from 9 am to 1 pm, according to an order issued by the School and Mass Education Department.

No cooked meal will be made available in schools for the time being, but dry ration will be distributed among them under the Midday Meal (MDM) programme.

Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra had Thursday announced that schools will reopen in two phases – classes 8 to 12 on February 7 and primary section to class 7 on February 14 — with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Colleges and varsities are also set to resume academic activities from February 7.

In its latest order, the higher education department has directed authorities to initiate measures to reopen hostels and other residential facilities for students from February 6.

PTI