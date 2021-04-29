Bhubaneswar: Health and Family department of the Odisha government said Wednesday, that the vaccine doses it had received till now cannot be used for persons in the age group for 18 to 44 years.

This is because the quota is for healthcare and frontline workers and for the elderly (45-plus age group and above). The government also assured the new batch that it would ramp up the vaccination process once it receives the vaccines directly from the manufacturers.

However, till then the young eligible beneficiaries would have to wait.

Speaking about the third phase which is set to begin May 1, State Health and Family Welfare Director, Bijay Panigrahi said that it would not hamper the ongoing inoculation of people for healthcare and frontline workers.

They would continue to get jabs free of cost. Panigrahi also said that the government is in regular contact with Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech.

“We can even start vaccination for the 18-44 years age group if we get stocks early,” he asserted. The official also said that once the third phase of vaccination starts, the process will be ramped up.

“We will soon make a micro plan on vaccination of the new group. Our manpower, vaccination centres and other infrastructure will be ramped up to meet the demands,” said Panigrahi.

“We will soon come out with more information like the number of sessions, and the addition of extra sites,” he added.

Jabs suspended Owing to the massive shortage of Covishield vaccine doses, the Health department ordered Wednesday suspension of vaccination drive Thursday in the 12 districts.

They are Balasore, Bhadrak, Boudh, Cuttack, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khurda, Koraput, Mayurbhanj and Puri.

However, Odisha on the day, received 90,000 doses of Covishield. With the delivery of the fresh doses the total stock of Covishield in the state stood at 1,19,220.

“We suspended the vaccination drive in Jajpur and Keonjhar districts today. We will be forced to suspend vaccination in 10 more districts tomorrow (Thursday). We received Wednesday 90,000 doses of Covishield from the Centre. However, it will take time to send those to different districts,” informed Panigrahi.

PNN