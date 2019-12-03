Sambalpur: Sambalpur residents have smelt a rat in construction of a sewage treatment project involving misappropriation of over Rs 1 crore.

Sources said, Rs 374 crore had been sanctioned by the government way back in 2014 for construction of a water treatment plant. But, the work remains paralysed till now. While 50 per cent of the project work has been completed till now, the concerned department could not conclude the remaining work for over five years causing outrage among residents.

Locals alleged the contractor might have siphoned off funds before completing the project. With no more funds for the project, the work kept staggering for years.

Residents have further alleged the department had dug trenches across city to lay sewage pipes affecting traffic. Consequently, locals are facing various problems due to traffic snarls.

Officials concerned are apathetic to people’s problems is evident no matter what the locals have been complaining about in this regard.

On the other hand, irregularities have been unearthed in the construction work of the project. It is alleged the contractor has been using substandard materials such as low-quality Hume pipes (RCC) in the treatment unit.

The Hume pipes have already developed cracks at places even before the project is completed. Notably, the contractor has been buying Hume pipes from a shop, from where he gets huge discounts, alleged locals.

Engineers in charge of overseeing construction work are not doing their duty properly, people have complained. The Hume pipes are normally bought after verification by the engineers. However, the engineers seemed least bothered about quality of Hume pipes or sub-standard work done by the contractor.

Locals have demanded that the PWD Junior Engineer personally check composition of cement, iron and sand used in making the pipes.

Locals consider it would be difficult to rebuild Hume pipes once cracked in sewage plants due to low-quality materials. Due to inordinate delay, the residents are unable to reap benefits of the much-awaited project.

The locals have demanded a high-level probe to identify irregularities before arresting the officials and contractor involved in the fraud.

On being contacted, Sambalpur Water Supply Sewerage Board project director Biranchi Naryan Das said the Hume pipes are being checked before purchasing those. “I have received complaints. I will inspect the matter myself,” added Biranchi.

When contacted, Sambalpur Collector Shubham Saxena said he had warned the concerned contractor earlier about the complaints. A high-level investigators’ team would go into the details, he added.