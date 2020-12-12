Cuttack: Second marriage proved costly for a man in Cuttack as the Commissionerate Police picked him up during his marriage with another woman.

The incident was reported from Sartol Chandi Temple under Madhupatana Police limits in Cuttack Friday where the groom identified as Prakash Samal was arrested a few minutes after tying the knot.

Samal had allegedly married another woman without divorcing his first wife.

According to reports, Prakash along with his barati had reached the wedding venue at Sartol Chandi Temple around 1.00 pm for marriage. All the wedding rituals were almost finished. The groom was about to take the bride out to his home when a woman gatecrashed the wedding and claimed to be his first wife. She reached the venue along with police and social activists and interrupted the process. The guests of the bride were shocked to know that Prakash was already married.

Speaking to reporters, Prakash’s first wife Jayanti said, “I got information about his marriage from reliable sources and reached the venue with the police.”

“We have been married for 12 years with an 11-year-old son. He never divorced me and tried to get married to another lady secretly. He used to quarrel with me all the time and has been living separately from some time,” she alleged.

“Prakash has taken away money from me too which he does not wish to repay,” she added.

However, the betrothed groom, Prakash had a different story altogether to tell. “Jayanti never wanted to compromise and did not want to move to my house. I did this because I faced problems with her.”

The police have launched a probe into this after detaining Prakash.

