Nayagarh: Fifteen people were injured in a group clash between residents of two villages under Ranpur police limits in this district Monday. The two sides fought over alleged power theft from one of the villages.

According to a source, some villagers of Sriharipur village were allegedly pilfering power from a transformer. Since the transformer is installed near Jagannathpur village, the residents were resenting the power theft. They even took the matter up with the local power department, urging it to take action against those involved in the theft.

The residents of Jagannathpur village then set up a gate around the transformer and locked it. Some villagers of Sriharipur village broke the gate Monday and faced the wrath of the opposing residents.

Both sides were involved in a heated argument which soon turned into a group clash. As a result 15 people suffered injuries in the clash during which bamboo sticks, brickbats and stones were freely used. Those injured from both the groups were rushed to the Ranpur government hospital.

After getting information, police reached the spot and pacified the people. A detailed probe is underway, it was learnt.

PNN