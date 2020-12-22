Rourkela: Vigilance officers Tuesday conducted simultaneous searches at the property of GST assistant commissioner, Alekh Mahananda, on charges of accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Four teams are conducting the raids. Following the direction of vigilance SP Subas Chandra Swain, the teams led by DSP Birendra Nayak are carrying out simultaneous raids on his house in Chhend area in Rourkela, on his office chamber, GST office at Udit Nagar, ancestral house at Mangaspur village under Bhashma police limits in Sundargarh district and his in-laws’ house at Chakarpur village under Gopalpur police limits in Sundargarh.

The officials are learnt to have seized some important documents from his office chamber.

At a time when new cases of GST fraud are coming to the fore in Rourkela, the raids on the properties of GST assistant commissioner, Alekh Mahananda has been the talk of the town.

The total value of his moveable and immovable assets is yet to be ascertained as the raids are underway.

Further details are awaited.

PNN