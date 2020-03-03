New Delhi: Shahrukh Khan (will the actor now change his name) – the gun-toting face of the recent northeast Delhi riots – was hiding at a parking lot in Connaught Place after shooting February 24 when the violence around the CAA was at its peak, police said Tuesday.

To hide from the police, Shahrukh stayed inside a car for several hours and also slept there. When he was told that the police were busy in handling the situation in the violence-hit areas, he fled to Punjab.

Ajit Kumar Singla, Additional Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police Crime Branch, revealed this at a press conference here Tuesday at the Police Headquarters.

Singla informed that Shahrukh Khan is fond of TikTok and has also released a music album of his own.

“The pistol used by Shahrukh Khan is of 7.65 bore, and an illegal weapon. He took the pistol from a worker in his factory two years ago. He used to flaunt the pistol among the people of his locality,” Singla told reporters.

Later, responding to another query, the police officer said: “Shahrukh had a total of six bullets along with a pistol that day. He fired three rounds on the spot. Two rounds of live cartridges have been recovered. He told the police that another cartridge must have fallen somewhere.”

“The pistol, however, has not been recovered yet. Finding the pistol and a missing live cartridge will be the main and first task of our teams,” added the senior police officer. He said the pistol was made in Munger (Bihar) and despite being illegal, the it was of ‘good quality’.

Police have found during investigation that Shahrukh runs a socks manufacturing factory in northeast Delhi.

How did the accused run away from the parking of Connaught Place?

Responding to this, Singla said: “From Punjab, he (Shahrukh) went to Bareilly in UP. He was getting all information about police looking for him from the TV and newspapers. He left Bareilly as soon as the police reached there.” However, the police finally managed to nab him on Tuesday.

Police were also asked if Shahrukh had opened fire February 24 after being provoked by someone. To this, Singla said: “We won’t be able to tell anything right now. After a detailed inquiry, things would be clear.”

No previous criminal record has been found against ShahRukh yet. However, a case of drug peddling was registered against his father long back.

Police have registered a case against Shahrukh under Section 186/383 and the Arms Act. If necessary, other sections could also be slapped on him.

IANS