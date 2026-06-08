Mumbai: The legendary band Guns N’ Roses is returning to India after a year, and is set to perform for the first time in Bengaluru and Guwahati.

The band will take to the stage in Bengaluru November 14, 2026, and in Guwahati November 17, 2026.

Last year, the band performed in Mumbai May 17, 2025 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. This marked the legendary rock band’s return to the country after over 12 years. The gig was a part of the band’s 2025 tour.

Prior to this, the band performed in India in December 2012 as part of their maiden India tour. At the time, the band was led by Axl Rose and featured the “Chinese Democracy” era lineup rather than the classic lineup with Slash. The concerts included staples such as Sweet Child O’ Mine, November Rain, Paradise City, and Welcome to the Jungle.

Guns N’ Roses was formed in Los Angeles, California, in 1985, as the result of a merger between local bands L.A. Guns and Hollywood Rose. The classic lineup featured Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Izzy Stradlin and Steven Adler. Their 1987 debut album, Appetite for Destruction, became one of the best-selling debut albums in history, driven by hits such as Sweet Child o’ Mine, Welcome to the Jungle and Paradise City.

The band released the twin albums Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II in 1991. Their long-awaited album Chinese Democracy arrived in 2008 after years of development. Guns N’ Roses were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, the same year they performed in India.