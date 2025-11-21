Guwahati: Assam’s largest city Guwahati, is set to make its debut as the newest Test centre Saturday when India take on South Africa in the second and final game of the two-match series.

The only international cricket venue in the region, Guwahati, known as the ‘Gateway to the Northeast’, had earned the distinction of hosting ICC World Cup matches for the first time earlier this year.

The traditional red-ball format will be played at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium at Barsapara area of the city, and the enthusiasm among organisers, cricket fans, journalists and the general public was palpable on the eve of the game.

“It will be a historic day for all of us. To be recognised as a Test venue is a dream for every cricket-loving region. And it is happening tomorrow,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, a former first-class cricketer from Assam, told PTI Friday.

“Guwahati has been hosting ODIs since 1983. World Cup matches were also held here this year during the ICC Women’s World Cup. The successful hosting of the matches over the years and development of top-class facilities have ensured this proud moment for Guwahati,” Saikia added.

International cricket matches were earlier played at the Nehru Stadium, and the ACA shifted base to Barsapara in 2017.

The match will begin at 9 am instead of the standard 9.30 am start for other venues in India to compensate for the early sunrise and sunset in the region. It will also see a reversal of the traditional lunch and tea break timings due to the early start.

“Change in timings and the breaks have been necessitated due to local daylight conditions. The tradition of ringing of bell to mark the start of each day’s play is being followed,” Saikia said.

For veteran cricketer Bimal Bharali, who represented the state in the 1970s and 80s, it is a dream come true to be able to watch a Test being played in Guwahati in his lifetime.

“It was nearly unimaginable during our time that Guwahati would be hosting Tests. Facilities were very basic. It is wonderful that not just ODIs and T20Is, but Tests have also come to our city,” Bharali, who was also part of the East Zone team which played against a visiting England side in 1976, said.

City-based sports journalist Abdul Gani also expressed his happiness at Guwahati being recognised as a Test venue.

“Guwahati has become the 30th Test venue in the country. As sports reporters, it is a proud moment that we will be watching and reporting on the oldest format of the game live,” he said.

“We have been covering the international matches since it were played in Nehru Stadium. And have first-hand seen the massive infrastructure improvement, be it the ground or media centre or stands,” Gani added.

He maintained that the crowd’s enthusiastic response to the cricket matches, including IPL fixtures with Guwahati being the second ‘home’ ground for Rajasthan Royals, has helped augment the city’s position in the cricketing map.

Sharing the enthusiasm of watching live Test cricket, young fan of the game Abhinash Kalita said, “Test cricket holds a different charm. It is wrong to assume that youngsters do not follow this format. We will be catching the live action in the Stadium.”

For office-goer Ananya Baruah, the fact that the Test starts on a weekend has brought added delight.

“I will be able to at least watch the first two days of the match. And if I can manage, I will take leave from office for the rest of the days, depending on how it plays out,” she said, hoping that India level the series and put behind the drubbing at Eden Gardens in the first Test.

