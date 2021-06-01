Bhubaneswar: The body of a youth was found hanging on the premises of a gymnasium near Kalpana Square under mysterious circumstance here Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Nayak, a native of Ranpur area in Nayagarh district. He was staying in Unit-VI and was employed at the gym as a security guard.

Locals first spotted the body and informed the police. Later, police reached the spot, brought down the body and sent it to Capital Hospital for post-mortem.

The deceased’s family members have alleged Nayak was murdered and that the miscreants are trying to pass it off as a suicide. So after killing Nayak, they hung his body from the ceiling.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by Nayak’s family members, police have lodged a case of murder and are investigating the matter from various angles including suicide.

“It is too early to say anything about the case. We are waiting for the post-mortem report. We are hoping it would help us solve the case,” informed an officer.

