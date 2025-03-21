Lahunipara: Police recovered the half-burnt body of a married woman near a canal near Raikalaposh village under Kuliposh panchayat and this police limits in Sundargarh district. The deceased was identified as Fulmani Munda, 30, wife of Turi Munda, 43. Police and a forensic team visited the scene as part of the investigation. Authorities suspect that Fulmani was deliberately set on fire and killed before her body was disposed near the canal.

Police said that Fulmani left her house Wednesday but did not return. Her family members searched for her extensively, but their efforts proved futile. The matter came to the fore when some villagers spotted the half charred body near the canal and alerted the authorities Thursday On being informed, Bonai SDPO Raibari Hembram, Lahunipara IIC Suraj Kumar Jhankar, and Additional Tehsildar Jhasaketan Nayak arrived at the spot alongside a forensic team for investigation. Police sent it to the Bonai Sub-Divisional Hospital for a post-mortem after family members identified the body. Further investigations are underway, Lahunipara IIC said.