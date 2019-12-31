Bisoi: Commuters often complain about the projecting iron rods from the drain that has been left half-constructed on the side of National Highway-49 at Bisoi square in Mayurbhanj district. The fact that these rods pose a serious threat to commuters’ lives has kept the passers-by worried. The concerned department, however, seems to have turned a deaf ear to the issue.

The work on the four lanes of NH 49 is under way, the contract for which has been awarded to a private firm. As a part of this expansion, drains are being constructed on both sides of the stretch near the block square. While the construction of drain on one side is almost on the brink of completion, the work on the other side has been left half done.

Sources said, it was when the construction work was going on that some political parties and local senior citizens demanded for an overbridge at the block square.

Later, a meeting between local residents and the NHAI authorities was held and it was decided that the square would have an underpass.

Unfortunately enough, it has been 10 days since the drain construction work — which was going on smoothly — was stopped following the decision of constructing the underpass, causing a lot of problems to the commuters.

“As of now the projecting iron rods of the drain and the rods are lying on the road which have made commuting totally unsafe,” some local residents alleged, adding, “The possibility of a major mishap here can never be ruled out.”

There are more than 20 shops on one side of the road. Shops apart, there is a school, Bisoi panchayat samiti office, Integrated Child Development office and a temple on the same side. This is the reason why the road is always busy from morning to evening.

Though no major mishap has so far been reported, instances of domestic animals, stray dogs and cattle falling into the drain are almost every day affairs.

“What makes us more worried is that Makar Sankranti is just round the corner. This being one of the major festivals in this belt, the market usually gets crowded during the last week before the festival. The open and half-constructed drain may play the party pooper,” the local residents lamented.

Residents urged the concerned department to either complete the drain or, for the time being, fill it up to avert accidents.

