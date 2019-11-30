Hyderabad: The 25-year-old veterinarian was gangraped and killed allegedly by two truck drivers and two cleaners near a toll plaza on Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on the night of Wednesday. The four accused later shifted the body to a place near Shadnagar town and set it afire. The charred body of the victim was found the next day.

The incident has spread tension across the country with netizens demanding stringent action against the four accused Accused Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jollu Shiva and Jollu Naveen.

People have been demanding the four to be hanged till death. Even the victim’s mother demanded the four to be set ablaze in full public glare like they did to her daughter.

Meanwhile, the mother of one of the accused asked cops to hang him or shoot him to death. He is not my son anymore, just kill him, he is an animal, mother of one of the accused said.

Cyberabad police Friday night announced the arrest of the four accused, who allegedly trapped the victim by deflating a tyre of a scooty parked near the toll plaza. The accused, two truck drivers and two cleaners, hail from Narayanpet district of Telangana.

Police took the accused to crime scenes Friday night to reconstruct the crime and record their statements. It is likely to seek custody of the accused for further questioning. Now, the four have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.