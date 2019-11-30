Rape victims are victims either they are 60-year-old or 6 months old. Then why the law system is different for below 16 rapist? Rape is rape and if the below 16 can rape then he should be hanged to death.

Angered over the gut-wrenching Hyderabad rape and murder, netizens have been expressing outrage on social media. Everyone is demanding justice for the victim’s family. They demanded death penalty for all the accused. #HangAllRapists has been trending on social media.

Rapists don't have gender or religion. Rapists are rapists and they should be considered as rapists. Instead of discriminating them according to gender or religion discriminate them according to the crime.#HangRapists https://t.co/eVLltBznS9 — RiJOY (@iamrijoy) November 29, 2019

The hyderabad rape case is a sign of great cruelty, shame and illegitimate blame for Muslims, we all know for one individual we can't blame the whole community and must know there is one Hindu too. #RIPPriyankaReddy #HangRapists#Rapist_Mohammad_nhi_hai — Faizan Khan (@FaizanK65771473) November 29, 2019

Start hanging every man who rapes without fail, within a week only then men will realize crimes against women will not be tolerated.We need death penalty for all rapes in all cases.The day tht law is passed all men who hav raped in last 50 yrs should be hanged. #HangRapists — priyanka pathania (@misspathania) November 29, 2019

Rapists don't have gender or religion. Rapists are rapists and they should be considered as rapists. Instead of discriminating them according to gender or religion discriminate them according to the crime.

These law should be change for a Rape free India, the law should not be taken long time for dissension when it has all the evidence unlike nirbhaya case taken years and still the 16 year animal is free while other accused are yet to be hanged.

Meanwhile, the netizens also pointed out that the Nirbhaya rapists were also not given death penalty even after some many years. It makes threaten and intimidate women, hurting the human rights with slow Law Process.

“Raise your voice against all the Rapists …! I am a women, I am an Indian citizen and i am wishing for a fearless India,” wrote one user.

The time has ended for doing marches and candle rallys. It is the time to #HangRapists.

Really shame on this. I have no words to express my pain on this issue. I hope the government will do the justice for her family by punishing the criminals involved. pic.twitter.com/0uC2DIyYAs — Rohit Bohra (@Its_RohitBohra) November 30, 2019

Respected @narendramodi @PMOIndia Many years have passed.. From Nirbhaya to Priyanka Reddy the rape counts are increasing rapidly. I sincerely request you to seek an initiative to put an end to this brutual crime. Please pass a law and hang the culprit to death #HangRapists — Khan Maaz (@iammaazofficial) November 29, 2019