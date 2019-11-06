Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli celebrated his 31st birthday Tuesday. Fans, celebrities and members of the cricket fraternity flooded social media with heartwarming wishes for the Indian captain.

Taking to his social media handle, even young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant wished him in a unique way. Calling him uncle, Rishabh Pant tweeted: “Happy birthday chachaaa @imVkohli always keep smiling.”

This did not go well some fans who trolled him brutally. They warned him to focus on his game more on establishing relations.

Pant managed to score 27 runs, was involved in a mix-up that caused run out of Shikhar Dhawan, convinced Rohit Sharma to take a wrong call on DRS and missed two review opportunities in the first T20 International match between India and Bangladesh Sunday.

India lost the three-match T20I series opener by seven wickets amid air pollution in Delhi. Following the match, fans drew parallels with veteran wicket-keeper MS Dhoni to troll the 22-year-old wicketkeeper for a dismal show behind the stumps.