Mumbai: The actress Madhoo who starred in the film Roja in 1992 is celebrating her 51th birthday today.

Madhoo may be away from the limelight but she was one of the most talented actresses of her generation and once ruled over crores of hearts.

Apart from Hindi, Madhoo has also worked in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films. Very few people would know that Madhoo is the niece of veteran actress Hema Malini and the sister-in-law of Juhi Chawla. She is often spotted outside Hema Malini’s house.

The actress made her Hindi cinema debut with Phool and Kaante opposite Ajay Devgn. The film was directed by Ajay Devgn’s father Veeru Devgn.

Madhoo played supporting roles in films like Kabhi Socha Bhi Na Tha, Tell Me O KKhuda and Love You Mr. Kalakaar. She stopped getting films in Hindi films due to a series of flops. She has been the host of the well known music television series Rangoli on DD National channel since August 2019.

In the year 1999, Madhoo married Anand Shah who is a businessman by profession.

Madhoo also has two daughters. There was a time in Madhoo’s life when her husband’s business was completely in ruins. He had paid Rs 100 crore to investors by selling his property. His company remained closed for about six months and he could not even pay salaries to his employees.