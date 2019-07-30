Mumbai: Mandakini was born July 30, 1963 in Meerut, UP. She gained popularity from the movie ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’, but Rajiv Kapoor’s career did not take off. The film was a super hit at the box office but due to the film, the relationship between Rajiv Kapoor and his father Raj Kapoor soured.

According to Madhu Jain’s book ‘The Kapoors: The First Family of Indian Cinema’ Raj Kapoor launched his youngest son Rajiv Kapoor in ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’. The film was an instant hit but not because of Rajiv Kapoor, but for Mandakini.

Resentment between the father and son grew, the film success was attributed to Raj Kapoor and Mandakini while Rajiv Kapoor didn’t get his due.

Rajiv Kapoor thought that Raj Kapoor was responsible for him not getting the credit for success. In fact, Rajiv wanted Raj Kapoor to make another movie for him where he could play the lead role, as he wanted to enjoy fame which was enjoyed by Mandakini for ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’.

Despite Rajiv Kapoor’s wish, Raj Kapoor did not budge and made Rajiv his assistant. He gave him all the work of the unit which was usually done by a spot boy or assistant. After ‘Ram Teri Ganga Maili’, Rajiv appeared in films like ‘Lover Boy’, ‘Angaarey’ (1986), ‘Zalzala’ (1988), ‘Shukriyaa’ (1988) ‘Hum To Chale Pardes’ (1988) but these films didn’t work in the box office. All these films were not under RK banner.

PNN/Agencies