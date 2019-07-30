Mumbai: Mithun Chakraborty was one of the top actors of his time and has won several awards. Till date, he is one of the most loved actors and has a huge fan following across the globe.

Unfortunately, his popularity did not come in the account of his son, Mahaakshay Chakraborty alias ‘Mimoh’. Mimoh made his debut in 2008 with ‘Jimmy’ which turned out to be a flop.

Though, his second movie ‘Haunted 3D’ was successful, it did not give much push to the actor’s career. The actor was also seen in ‘Loot’ of Sunil Shetty, Govinda and Javed Jaffrey. For movies, Mimoh transformed his body, changed name to Mahaakshya, changed the color of hair but still it was of no use.

Born July 30, 1984, Mimoh’s birthday is today. On his birthday, let’s take a look into one of his most controversial moment. A Mumbai-based model alleged that Mahaakshay had cheated and raped her after being in a physical relation with her for around four years on the pretext of marriage.

The woman alleged that when she became pregnant, Mahaakshay had given her some medicine which led to an abortion. In her complaint, she alleged that his mother Yogita Bali had threatened her of dire consequences if she continued the relationship.

On the day of his wedding on July 7, police arrested Mimoh from his wedding venue. Later the ceremony was cancelled and the bride’s family left the place. However both of them later got married July 10, 2018.

PNN/Agencies